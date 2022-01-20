France Manufacturers' Sentiment Rises More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - French manufacturing confidence improved more-than-expected in January, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.

The manufacturing confidence index rose to 112.0 in January from 110 in December. The score was forecast to improve marginally to 111.0.

The survey showed that the personal production expectations index fell to 23 from 26 in the previous month.

Likewise, the balance of opinion on expected production over the next three months has withdrawn in every sector apart from the manufacture of transport equipment. The general production expectations index came in at 13 versus 21 in the previous month.

In addition, the index measuring the expected trend in selling prices has clearly withdrawn while remaining at a high level, the survey showed. The corresponding indicator slid to 35 from 50 a month ago.

Assessment about production in the past three months improved quite distinctly, with the index rising to 23 from 20 in December.

The balances on the level of order books sharply bounced back after having very distinctly decreased in December. The balance on overall order books as well as the one on foreign order-books hit their highest level since spring 2018, the survey revealed.

The index for overall order book advanced to -1 from -8. At the same time, foreign order books improved to zero from -13.

Finally, concerning employment, the balance of opinion on the past variation in the workforce size has increased a little to 8 from 5, while the one on the expected variation remained almost unchanged at 12.

The overall business confidence index that comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors namely, manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade and wholesale trade, rose to 107 in January from 109 in December.