07.09.2023 15:38:15
France Payroll Employment Growth Slows In Q2
(RTTNews) - Payroll employment in France grew at a slower pace in the second quarter as significantly less jobs were created compared to the previous three months, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed Thursday.
Payroll employment grew 0.1 percent or by 21,000 newly created jobs sequentially in the second quarter. In the previous three months, salaried employment grew 0.4 percent or by 101,800 jobs.
Compared to a year ago, payroll employment rose 1.0 percent or by 279,900 jobs.
Market services was the leading sector in terms of job creation in the second quarter. In construction, job creation shrunk at a much faster pace than in the previous quarter.
Temporary employment decreased at a slower pace.
