29.02.2024 07:52:32
France Payroll Employment Remains Unchanged As Estimated
(RTTNews) - France's payroll employment remained unchanged in the fourth quarter as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday.
Payroll employment was flat sequentially, following an increase of 0.2 percent in the previous quarter. The fourth quarter figure matched the estimate published on February 7.
Net job creation was 11,900 compared to an increase of 60,800 jobs in the preceding period.
Job creation exceeded its fourth quarter 2022 level by 0.6 percent or 150,000 jobs.
Private payroll employment dropped 0.1 percent in contrast to the 0.2 percent increase a quarter ago. At the same time, the increase in public payroll employment doubled to 0.4 percent from 0.2 percent.
Temporary employment fell 1.7 percent after three quarters of decline since the beginning of the year, data showed.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit leichten Gewinnen -- ATX stark -- DAX mit neuem Höchststand -- Asiens Märkte gehen fest ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Vor dem Wochenende sind an den US-Börsen leichte Gewinne auszumachen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzt seine Rekordserie fort. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien indes ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.