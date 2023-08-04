France Payroll Employment Rises Slightly In Q2

(RTTNews) - France's payroll employment increased at a slower rate in the second quarter, flash data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.

Overall payroll employment increased 0.1 percent, or 19,700, in the second quarter. This was slower than the 0.4 percent, or 86,800 jobs, created in the first quarter.

Payroll employment has grown for the tenth straight month.

Data showed that temporary employment decreased 0.8 percent, slower than the 2.2 percent rise in the previous quarter.

Excluding temporary work, private payroll employment in market services slowed down sharply in the second quarter, from 0.2 percent to 0.7 percent in the first quarter. Meanwhile

In non-market services, excluding temporary work, private payroll employment slowed down to 0.1 percent from 0.5 percent in the previous quarter.