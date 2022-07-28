Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
28.07.2022 10:52:47
France PPI Inflation Eases Slightly In June
(RTTNews) - France's producer price inflation moderated marginally in June, though it remained strong overall, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.
Industrial producer price inflation in the home market dropped to 27.0 percent in June from 27.1 percent in May.
The 135.0 percent surge in coke and refined petroleum product prices was largely responsible for June's high inflation rate.
Producer prices in the foreign market grew 20.2 percent annually in June and, total producer price inflation rose slightly to 25.0 percent from 24.9 percent in May.
On a monthly basis, domestic producer prices rebounded 1.3 percent in June, following a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month.
Prices for manufactured goods were 1.8 percent higher compared to last month, while the prices of mining and quarrying products, energy and water fell at a much more moderate pace.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.