France Private Payroll Employment Stagnant In Q4

(RTTNews) - France's payroll employment stayed stable in the fourth quarter, flash data from the statistical office INSEE showed Wednesday.

Overall payroll employment remained flat in the December quarter after rising 0.1 percent, or 30,700, in the previous three-month period.

Data showed that temporary employment decreased 1.6 percent, slower than the 2.1 percent fall in the previous quarter. Further, it was the fourth consecutive quarterly decline.

Excluding temporary work, private payroll employment in agriculture rebounded 0.9 percent from a 0.2 percent drop in the third quarter.

In market services, excluding temporary work, private payroll dropped slightly by 0.1 percent, while a 0.2 percent rise was seen in non-market services.