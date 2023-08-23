France Private Sector Continues To Shrink

(RTTNews) - France's private sector continued to contract in August, flash survey data from S&P Global showed on Thursday.

The HCOB composite output index posted 46.6 in August, unchanged from July's 32-month low. The score signaled a solid decline in the private sector activity. The expected score was 47.5.

Output volumes across the service sector shrank for the third straight month and manufacturing output extended the decline that has been ongoing since last summer.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index slid to a 30-month low of 46.7 in August from 47.1 in the previous month, while the reading was forecast to improve to 47.5.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing PMI unexpectedly rose to a five-month high of 46.4 in August from 45.1 in July. The score was seen falling to 45.0.

"The French economy is stuck in a rut, showing signs of struggle once again," Norman Liebke, an economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said.

"Despite hopes of a positive economic outlook, the latest PMI data is throwing a curveball, hinting that we might be headed for a contraction in the third quarter," said Liebke.