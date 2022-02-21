France Private Sector Expands At Fastest Pace In 8 Months

(RTTNews) - France's private sector expanded at the fastest pace since last June, with momentum gains across services and manufacturing, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The flash composite output index rose to an eight-month high of 57.4 in February from 52.7 in January. The score was forecast to advance moderately to 53.1.

At 57.9, the services Purchasing Managers' Index hit a 49-month high, up from 53.1 in January. The expected reading was 53.6.

The manufacturing PMI came in at 57.6 in February versus 55.5 in January. Economists had forecast the index to remain unchanged at 55.5.

"The slump in January proved to be short-lived as business activity growth accelerated sharply in February to its strongest since last June," Joe Hayes, a senior economist at IHS Markit said.

"Now that the trajectory of COVID-19 in France is on the downturn, this should continue to facilitate greater activity levels across both sectors," Hayes said.