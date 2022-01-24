France Private Sector Growth At 9-Month Low

(RTTNews) - France private sector grew at the slowest pace in nine months in January, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The flash composite output index fell more-than-expected to 52.7 in January from 55.8 in December. The expected reading was 54.5. The drag on economic performance stemmed from the service sector as the production of goods rose at a slightly faster pace.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 53.1 in January, down from 57.0 in December and the economists' forecast of 55.3.

The manufacturing PMI dropped only slightly to 55.5 from 55.6 in the previous month. The reading matched expectations.

"While the start of a new year marks the turning of a new leaf for many, it seems the French economy is still suffering a hangover from the challenges we saw for large parts of 2021," Joe Hayes, a senior economist at IHS Markit said.