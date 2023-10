France Trade Gap Widens In August

(RTTNews) - France's trade deficit widened slightly in August, data from Bank of France showed on Friday.

The trade balance posted a deficit of EUR 8.2 billion in August versus a shortfall of EUR 8.11 billion in July. In the same period last year, the trade deficit was EUR 14.75 billion.

Exports registered a monthly fall of 3.3 percent. At the same time, imports also decreased in August, down by 2.7 percent.

Year-on-year, exports advanced 1.3 percent, while imports plunged 10.0 percent, data showed.