France Trade Gap Widens In July

(RTTNews) - France's trade deficit widened in July as the increase in imports exceeded the exports growth, data published by the customs office showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 8.09 billion in July from EUR 6.8 billion in June. In the same period last year, the shortfall totaled EUR 15.5 billion.

Exports logged a monthly growth of 1.0 percent. At the same time, imports posted a 3.1 percent expansion.

On a yearly basis, exports moved up 6.3 percent. By contrast, imports were down 5.7 percent in July.

Elsewhere, data from Bank of France showed that the current account deficit registered a deficit in July due to the widening shortfall in goods trade.

The current account deficit totaled EUR 2.0 billion compared to a surplus of EUR 0.3 billion in June.

The deficit on goods trade rose to EUR 6.2 billion in July, while the surplus on services fell to EUR 2.1 billion. Primary and secondary income rose to EUR 2.0 billion from EUR 2.1 billion in June.

The financial account showed net capital inflows of EUR 18.6 billion. In July, portfolio investment recorded net outflows of EUR 32.4 billion, offset by net inflows of loans and deposits of EUR 49.6 billion, data revealed.