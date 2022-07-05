Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
05.07.2022 12:25:38
French Industrial Output Remains Flat In May
(RTTNews) - France's industrial production remained unchanged in May, after falling in the previous three months, data published by the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday.
Industrial production showed no variations in May, after a revised 0.3 percent fall in April. Meanwhile, economists had forecast a rebound of 0.2 percent.
Manufacturing output recovered 0.8 percent monthly in May, following a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month.
Within manufacturing, production of coke and refined petroleum products advanced 5.9 percent and that of other manufacturing rose 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, food products and beverage output slid 0.8 percent.
Construction output was 0.4 percent higher in May compared to April's 1.0 percent gain.
On the other hand, production in the utility sector registered a sharp fall of 5.6 percent and mining and quarrying output dropped 0.8 percent.
During the March to May period, total industrial production fell 0.4 percent compared to the same period last year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel im Plus -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die US-Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch fester. Der heimische Leitindex rutschte zur Wochenmitte letztlich ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.