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05.08.2026 14:50:18

French Industrial Production Rebounds 0.1%

(RTTNews) - France's industrial production increased less than expected in June after a renewed decline in May, the statistical office INSEE said Wednesday.

Industrial production rose 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in June, in contrast to the 0.1 percent decrease in May. Economists had forecast a monthly increase of 0.3 percent.

The rebound in industrial output was attributed to a 4.2 percent growth in utility sector output.

At the same time, manufacturing output posted a decline of 1.1 percent, slightly faster than the 1.0 percent fall a month ago. The downturn was mainly driven by a 12.0 percent slump in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products.

Data showed that the manufacture of transport equipment contracted 3.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 1.9 percent at the end of the second quarter.

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