French Industrial Production Rebounds 1.2%

(RTTNews) - France's industrial production expanded more- than- expected in February after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production advanced 1.2 percent month-on-month in February, reversing a 1.4 percent fall in January, which was the first decline in three months. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent increase.

Manufacturing output also rebounded strongly by 1.3 percent monthly in February versus a 1.5 percent drop in the prior month.

Food and beverage production increased by 1.6 percent, and the production of apparatus and equipment increased by 0.9 percent, accounting for the majority of the increase in manufacturing output.

Mining and quarrying production grew 6.4 percent, and construction output climbed 1.6 percent in February.

During the three months ended February, total industrial production expanded by 1.7 percent compared to the same period a year ago.