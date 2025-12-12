Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1390
 EUR
-0,0018
-0,16 %
EUR - GBP
12.12.2025 11:51:42

French Inflation Confirmed At 0.9%

(RTTNews) - France's consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated in November, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation came in at 0.9 percent in November, the same as in October. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.

Inflation based on services eased to 2.2 percent in November from 2.4 percent. This was offset by a 0.6 percent decrease in costs for manufactured products versus a 0.5 percent fall in October.

Meanwhile, the decline in energy prices slowed to 4.6 percent from 5.6 percent, and food price inflation rose marginally to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent. Month-on-month, the consumer price index edged down 0.2 percent, in line with the estimate, reversing October's 0.1 percent increase.

Core inflation softened to 1.0 percent from 1.2 percent in October, data showed.

EU harmonized inflation came in at 0.8 percent, the same as in October as estimated.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent, as estimated, after a 0.1 percent rise in October.

12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.12.25 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen

ATX & DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag leichter, während der deutsche Leitindex abwärts tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss im Minus. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichneten die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.
