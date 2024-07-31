French Inflation Rises Slightly On Higher Energy Costs; Producer Prices Fall Further

(RTTNews) - France's consumer price inflation increased marginally in July amid an increase in energy costs, a provisional estimate from the statistical office INSEE showed on Wednesday.

A separate official report showed that producer prices declined for the seventh straight month in June.

The consumer price index climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in July, following a 2.2 percent rise in the previous month.

This slight rise in inflation was largely due to the surge in energy prices, partly offset by the fall in service and food prices, the agency said.

Energy prices grew sharply by 8.5 percent annually in July, versus a 4.8 percent rise in June. Meanwhile, food inflation eased to 0.5 percent from 0.8 percent. Costs for services also increased at a slower pace of 2.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in July, the same as in June.

EU-harmonised inflation also rose slightly to 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent in the prior month. Monthly, the HICP showed an increase of 0.2 percent.

In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that industrial producer prices in the home market fell 0.3 percent month-on-month in June, slower than the 1.6 percent decrease in the previous month.

The downward trend in June was attributed to a 1.0 percent fall in prices for mining, energy, and water products. The prices of manufactured products dropped marginally by 0.1 percent.

On an annual basis, the decline in producer prices softened somewhat to 6.0 percent from 6.7 percent in May.

Producer prices in the foreign market slid 0.4 percent annually in June. The total producer price index declined at a slower pace of 4.6 percent from last year, after a 5.1 percent fall a month ago.