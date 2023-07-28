French Inflation Slows 17-Month Low; Producer Prices Fall Further

(RTTNews) - France's consumer price inflation eased further in July to the lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, largely due to falling energy costs, a provisional estimate from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.

Another official report showed that producer prices continued their declining trend in June.

The consumer price index climbed 4.3 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 4.5 percent gain in June.

Moreover, the latest inflation was the weakest since February 2021, when prices had risen 3.6 percent.

This further decrease in inflation came from a new annual decline in energy prices and a slowdown in food prices and dthose of manufactured goods, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in July after a 0.2 percent increase in June.

EU harmonized inflation moderated to 5.0 percent from 5.3 percent in the prior month. Monthly, the HICP showed no variations in July, versus a 0.2 percent rise in June.

In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that industrial producer price inflation in the home market fell 1.1 percent month-on-month in June, after a 1.5 percent decrease in May.

The downward trend in June was attributed to a fall in the prices of mining and quarrying products, energy, and water.

Producer prices in the foreign market slid 4.5 percent annually in June, and total producer price inflation moderated to 0.9 percent from 3.3 percent in May.