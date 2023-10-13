French Inflation Steady At Unrevised 4.9%

(RTTNews) - France's consumer price inflation held steady in September, as initially estimated, the latest data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.9 percent year-over-year in September, the same rate of increase as in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on September 29.

The annual price growth in energy accelerated to 11.9 percent in September from 6.8 percent in August amid a sharp rebound in costs for petroleum products. Nonetheless, this was offset by a slowdown in food prices, from 11.2 percent to 9.7 percent.

Costs for services and manufactured products also increased at a slower rate of 2.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, in September from last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent in September, reversing a 1.0 percent rise in the previous month, as estimated. The monthly decline was largely attributed to a 1.6 percent fall in costs for services.

EU-harmonised inflation held steady at 5.7 percent in September, revised up slightly from 5.6 percent. Monthly, the HICP dropped 0.6 percent versus a 1.1 percent gain, as estimated.