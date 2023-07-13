French Inflation Unrevised At 15-Month Low

(RTTNews) - France's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in more than a year amid a fall in energy costs as initially estimated, latest data from the statistical office INSEE showed Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.5 percent year-over-year in June, following a 5.1 percent gain in May. That was in line with the flash data published on June 30.

Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since March 2022, when prices had risen the same 4.5 percent.

However, it remained significantly above the European Central Bank's 2 percent target.

Energy prices fell 3.0 percent annually versus a 2.0 percent rise in May. At the same time, food inflation slowed to 13.7 percent from 14.3 percent.

Data showed that the yearly price growth in manufactured goods accelerated slightly to 4.2 percent from 4.1 percent.

EU harmonized inflation moderated to 5.3 percent from 6.0 percent in May, as estimated.

Month-on-month, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 0.1 percent fall in May. Likewise, the harmonized index of consumer prices grew 0.2 percent, reversing the previous month's 0.1 percent fall. There was no change in the monthly figures compared to the flash report.