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26.11.2026 11:11:58
French Producer Price Inflation Accelerates
(RTTNews) - France's producer prices grew at a faster pace in October on energy prices, the statistical office INSEE said Thursday.
Producer prices for the home market increased 8.2 percent year-on-year in October, following September's 6.9 percent rise.
Due to the conflict in the Middle East that began in late February, global oil prices surged in subsequent months.
Prices of refined petroleum products almost doubled with prices rising 99.0 percent and were close to their June 2022 level.
On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.3 percent but slower than the 1.8 percent rise seen in September.
Data showed that prices of mining and quarrying products, energy and water accelerated 5.0 percent after climbing 3.5 percent. At the same time, prices of manufactured products levelled off, with prices growing only 0.1 percent.
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