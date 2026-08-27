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27.08.2026 12:22:15

French Producer Prices Rise 1.1% In July

(RTTNews) - France's producer prices increased for the first time in four months in July, data from the statistical office INSEE reported Thursday.

Producer prices in the domestic market rose 1.1 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.4 percent drop in June. The rebound reflected broad-based price pressures across multiple sectors.

Data showed that prices of mining and quarrying products, energy, and water grew 2.9 percent after remaining stagnant a month ago. Prices for manufactured products rebounded 0.7 percent versus a 0.6 percent drop in June.

The price index for products of coking and refining logged a monthly double-digit growth of 13.4 percent.

The total produce price index for the foreign markets climbed 1.5 percent, and monthly inflation in all markets accelerated to 1.3 percent from 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer price inflation in the French market rose to 3.4 percent in July from 2.8 percent in June.

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