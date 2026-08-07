French Trade Gap Narrows In June

(RTTNews) - France's foreign trade deficit decreased in June as exports rose amid a fall in imports, data from the customs office showed on Friday.

The trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 5.85 billion compared to a shortfall of EUR 7.73 billion in May. In the same period last year, the deficit totaled EUR 6.8 billion.

Exports climbed 2.6 percent on a monthly basis in June, linked to deliveries of transport equipment and energy products as well as mechanical, electronic, and computer equipment and other industrial products.

Meanwhile, imports declined 0.9 percent from May due to a reduction in supplies of transport equipment and energy products in a context of falling energy prices.

On a yearly basis, exports grew 8.0 percent and imports increased 6.4 percent.