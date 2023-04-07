French Trade Gap Narrows To EUR 9.9 Bln

(RTTNews) - France's foreign trade deficit decreased in February, as exports rose amid a fall in imports, data from the customs office showed Friday.

The trade deficit dropped to EUR 9.9 billion in February from EUR 12.5 billion in January.

In the corresponding month of 2022, the deficit totalled EUR 11.8 billion.

Exports climbed 2.9 percent from the previous month, while imports dropped by 2.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, both exports and imports surged by 8.7 percent and 10.7 percent, respectively.

Separate data from the Bank of France showed that the current account deficit of the country narrowed somewhat to EUR 3.0 billion in February from EUR 3.3 billion in January.

The goods trade deficit fell to EUR 8.6 billion from EUR 9.9 billion, mainly due to the reduction of the energy bill, but remained at a high level.

This improvement was offset by a decrease in the surplus of services, which shrank to EUR 2.7 billion from EUR 3.5 billion.