WKN: 904955 / ISIN: US3719271047

19.11.2025 08:55:31

Georgia Trade Gap Narrows In October

(RTTNews) - Georgia's trade deficit decreased in October as exports rose amid a fresh fall in imports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.  

The trade deficit dropped to $775.4 million in October from $777.5 million in September. In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was $824.4 million.

The monthly export growth eased markedly to 0.4 percent from 14.2 percent in September. Meanwhile, imports logged a renewed fall of 3.1 percent versus a 2.5 percent decline a month ago.

During the first ten months of the year, the total trade deficit of the country was $9.2 billion compared to $8.3 billion in the same period last year.

Separate official data showed that Georgia's unemployment rate decreased to 13.3 percent in the third quarter from 14.3 percent in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the employment rate climbed to 47.3 percent from 46.4 percent.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- DAX ohne große Ausschläge erwartet -- Asiens Börsen etwas leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zur Wochenmitte ohne große Ausschläge erwartet. Der deutsche Leitindex dürfte seitwärts tendieren. Asiens Börsen präsentieren sich am Mittwoch im Minus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

