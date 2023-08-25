German Business Confidence Weakens Further: Ifo

(RTTNews) - Business sentiment among German companies deteriorated for a fourth month in a row in August as their assessment of the current situation weakened sharply and they turned more pessimistic regarding the outlook, survey data from the ifo institute showed Friday.

The ifo business climate index dropped to 85.7 points from 87.4 in July. Economists had forecast a reading of 86.7.

The current situation index fell to 89 from 91.4 in the previous month. Economists were looking for a score of 90. The latest reading was the lowest since August 2020.

The expectations measure of the survey sunk to 82.6 from 83.6 in July. That was also below the economists' forecast for a score of 83.8.

"The German economy is not out of the woods yet," ifo said. Confidence weakened in all sectors, significantly in the services industry and construction.