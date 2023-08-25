Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
25.08.2023 11:24:04
German Business Confidence Weakens Further: Ifo
(RTTNews) - Business sentiment among German companies deteriorated for a fourth month in a row in August as their assessment of the current situation weakened sharply and they turned more pessimistic regarding the outlook, survey data from the ifo institute showed Friday.
The ifo business climate index dropped to 85.7 points from 87.4 in July. Economists had forecast a reading of 86.7.
The current situation index fell to 89 from 91.4 in the previous month. Economists were looking for a score of 90. The latest reading was the lowest since August 2020.
The expectations measure of the survey sunk to 82.6 from 83.6 in July. That was also below the economists' forecast for a score of 83.8.
"The German economy is not out of the woods yet," ifo said. Confidence weakened in all sectors, significantly in the services industry and construction.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede: US-Börsen zum Handelsende fester -- ATX und DAX gehen mit minimalen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen nur noch leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Freitag von Abschlägen geprägt.