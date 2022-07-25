German Business Confidence Weakens In July

(RTTNews) - Germany's business confidence deteriorated more than expected in July, reports said citing survey results from Ifo Institute showed Monday.

The business confidence index came in at 88.6 in July. The reading was forecast to fall to 90.2 from 92.2 in June.

Both current assessment and expectations of firms deteriorated in July. The current situation index slid to 97.7 and remained below economists' forecast of 98.0.

Similarly, the expectations index fell to 80.3 in July versus the expected level of 83.0.