German Construction Downturn Continues On Weak Housing Activity

(RTTNews) - Germany's construction activity continued its downward trend in August amid a steep fall in residential building projects due to the aftermath of rising interest rates, survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.

The HCOB construction purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to a three-month high of 41.5 in August from July's 29-month low of 41.0.

Nonetheless, the index was still well below the 50.0 no-change threshold and thereby indicative of a sharp rate of decline in total activity, the survey said.

Among the three monitored sectors, housing activity was the worst performing category, with the fastest rate of contraction in thirteen-and-a-half years.

There was also a marked drop in the work on commercial building projects, while civil engineering activity returned to growth for the first time in six months.

In August, new construction orders continued to decline as a result of a combination of rising interest rates and caution among customers. However, the rate of decline eased further to the weakest since February.

Construction companies reduced their workforce numbers for the seventeenth straight month in August as a result of lower workloads. In addition, the rate of decline in employment quickened to the fastest in over three years.

Purchasing activity was also markedly down in August, while the drop in demand for materials was reflected in a sixth successive monthly improvement in vendor delivery times as pressure on supply chains eased.

On the price front, input costs fell at the second-fastest rate since the survey history, with the degree of discounting coming close to that seen in April 2009 during the global financial crisis.

German constructors remained pessimistic about expectations of future activity, with the corresponding sentiment falling to the lowest level in nine months.