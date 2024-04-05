German Construction Downturn Deepens In March

(RTTNews) - Germany's construction sector continued to deteriorate sharply at the end of the first quarter as constructors expressed a gloomy outlook amid subdued demand caused by high interest rates and economic uncertainty, survey results from S&P Global showed on Friday.

The construction purchasing managers' index dropped to 38.3 in March from 39.1 in February.

A score below 50.0 indicates contraction. The current sequence of decline stretches back to April 2022.

Among the three broad construction categories, the decline was more evident in housing activity. The work on the commercial project also contracted sharply, though at the slowest pace in five months. Likewise, the civil engineering activity logged a solid contraction in March.

New orders continued to decline at a steeper rate as demand was constrained by a combination of tight financial conditions, high prices, and market uncertainty.

The survey revealed that both employment and purchasing activity fell slightly more quickly in March than in February. Average lead times on building materials shortened amid reports of easing pressure on supply chains.

On the price front, input price inflation eased to a 4-month low in March.

Citing a difficult political and economic environment, German construction companies were extremely gloomy about the outlook for business over the next 12 months in March.