27.02.2024 08:33:03

German Consumer Sentiment To Rise In March: GfK

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in Germany is set to improve slightly in March, survey results from the market research group GfK showed on Tuesday.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to -29.0 in March from -29.6 in February. The score matched economists' expectations.

The economic expectations indicator rose only slightly in February as consumers see no signs of a sustainable recovery in the German economy. The corresponding index climbed 0.2 points to -6.4.

The income expectations index advanced 15.2 points to -4.8 in February. This was the best value since February 2022.

However, the improvement in income expectations hardly supported the willingness to purchase. The propensity to buy index posted -15.0 compared to -14.8 a month ago.

