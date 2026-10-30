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30.10.2026 10:18:15

German Economy Expands 0.2%

(RTTNews) - The German economy expanded more than expected in the third quarter, flash data from Destatis revealed Friday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from a quarter ago, which was faster than the 0.3 percent expansion posted in the second quarter. Economists had forecast a quarterly growth of 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, calendar-adjusted GDP logged an annual growth of 1.2 percent after rising 1.0 percent in the preceding period. GDP was forecast to grow 1.1 percent.

Likewise, price-adjusted GDP growth improved to 1.3 percent from 1.0 percent.

Destatis said final consumption expenditure increased slightly compared with the previous quarter. By contrast, the provisional figures indicated a decline in capital formation.

The very dynamic trend in exports seen in the first half of the year slowed noticeably in the third quarter, said Destatis.

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