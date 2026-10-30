|
30.10.2026 10:18:15
German Economy Expands 0.2%
(RTTNews) - The German economy expanded more than expected in the third quarter, flash data from Destatis revealed Friday.
Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from a quarter ago, which was faster than the 0.3 percent expansion posted in the second quarter. Economists had forecast a quarterly growth of 0.1 percent.
On a yearly basis, calendar-adjusted GDP logged an annual growth of 1.2 percent after rising 1.0 percent in the preceding period. GDP was forecast to grow 1.1 percent.
Likewise, price-adjusted GDP growth improved to 1.3 percent from 1.0 percent.
Destatis said final consumption expenditure increased slightly compared with the previous quarter. By contrast, the provisional figures indicated a decline in capital formation.
The very dynamic trend in exports seen in the first half of the year slowed noticeably in the third quarter, said Destatis.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.