Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
28.07.2023 10:29:39
German Economy Stabilizes In Q2
(RTTNews) - The German economy stabilized in the second quarter after two consecutive contractions, data published by Destatis showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product remained flat in the second quarter, following a 0.1 percent drop in the first quarter and 0.4 percent decline in the fourth quarter of 2022. GDP was expected to climb 0.1 percent.
Destatis said household spending stabilized in the second quarter after the weak winter half-year.
On a yearly basis, price-adjusted GDP dropped 0.6 percent in contrast to the 0.1 percent rise a quarter ago. Calendar-adjusted GDP was down 0.2 percent, the same rate of fall as reported in the first quarter.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.