German Exports Fall More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - Germany's exports declined more than expected in September, data from Destatis showed on Friday.
Exports decreased 2.4 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.1 percent gain in August. Economists had forecast shipments to decline 1.1 percent.
At the same time, the fall in imports deepened to 1.7 percent from 0.3 percent. The monthly fall confounded economists' forecast of 0.5 percent increase.
As a result, the trade surplus fell to EUR 16.5 billion from EUR 17.7 billion in August. The expected level was EUR 16.3 billion.
Year-on-year, the decline in exports worsened to 10.5 percent from 5.3 percent. Likewise, imports fell 18.5 percent, following a 17.0 percent decrease in August.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht ruft gute Laune hervor: ATX geht deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Indizes setzten ihre Gewinnserie auch am Freitag fort. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.