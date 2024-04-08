Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
08.04.2024 09:29:22
German Exports Fall More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - Germany's exports declined more than expected in February after recovering a month ago, data from Destatis revealed on Monday.
Exports dropped 2.0 percent month-on-month in February, in contrast to the 6.3 percent increase in January. Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 0.5 percent.
At the same time, imports logged an unexpected growth of 3.2 percent after rising 3.3 percent a month ago. Imports were expected to fall 1.0 percent.
As a result, the trade surplus fell to EUR 21.4 billion from EUR 27.6 billion in January and also remained below economists' forecast of EUR 25.5 billion.
On a yearly basis, exports slid 1.2 percent, reversing a 1.6 percent rise. At the same time, the annual fall in imports slowed to 6.7 percent from 7.5 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Die asiatischen Indizes finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor zur Wochenmitte etwas an Wert, während der deutsche Leitindex einen schwankungsreichen Handel knapp im Plus beendete. Die US-Anleger waren am Mittwoch in schlechter Stimmung.