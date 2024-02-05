German Exports Fall More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Germany's exports and imports declined more than expected in December, figures from Destatis revealed on Monday.

Exports posted a monthly decrease of 4.6 percent in December, in contrast to the 3.5 percent increase in November. Shipments were expected to drop 2.0 percent.

Likewise, imports fell 6.7 percent, reversing a 1.5 percent gain in November. Economists had forecast imports to drop moderately by 1.8 percent.

As the decline in imports exceeded the fall in exports, the trade surplus rose to EUR 22.2 billion from EUR 20.8 billion a month ago. The surplus was forecast to fall to EUR 19.8 billion.

On a yearly basis, the decline in exports deepened to 10.7 percent from 4.8 percent in the previous month. Similarly, imports decreased at a faster pace of 16.2 percent after a 12.4 percent fall. The unadjusted foreign trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 16.6 billion in December compared to a surplus of EUR 11.6 billion in the same period last year, Destatis reported.