German Exports Rise Moderately; Imports Rebound

(RTTNews) - Germany's exports grew moderately in June, while imports rebounded from the last month, data published by Destatis revealed on Friday.

Exports rose 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in June, slower than the 1.1 percent increase in May. Shipments were forecast to grow 0.2 percent.

Imports rebounded 4.4 percent, in contrast to the 2.6 percent decline in the previous month. The growth far exceeded economists' forecast of 1.0 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus fell to EUR 15.4 billion from EUR 19.3 billion in May. The expected level was EUR 17.2 billion.

On a yearly basis, exports advanced 13.9 percent after a 0.7 percent fall. At the same time, growth in imports accelerated to 14.0 percent from 1.5 percent.

The unadjusted foreign trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 18.8 billion in June compared to EUR 16.5 billion in the same period last year.

Exports to the United States fell 14.2 percent from May and that to China dropped 0.3 percent. Imports from the US fell 9.6 percent, while imports from China grew 9.1 percent, data showed.