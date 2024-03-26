German GfK Consumer Confidence To Improve In April

(RTTNews) - German consumer confidence is set to improve in April, survey conducted by the market research group GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) showed on Tuesday.

The forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to -27.4 in April from revised -28.8 in March.

Economic and income expectations improved slightly in March but the propensity to buy remained almost unchanged.

The economic expectations index rose 3.3 points to -3.1 in March. Likewise, the income expectations indicator gained 3.3 points to -1.5.

The propensity to buy continued to lag behind income development, the agency said. The corresponding index slid to -15.3 from -15.0 in February.