Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
26.03.2024 09:12:04
German GfK Consumer Confidence To Improve In April
(RTTNews) - German consumer confidence is set to improve in April, survey conducted by the market research group GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) showed on Tuesday.
The forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to -27.4 in April from revised -28.8 in March.
Economic and income expectations improved slightly in March but the propensity to buy remained almost unchanged.
The economic expectations index rose 3.3 points to -3.1 in March. Likewise, the income expectations indicator gained 3.3 points to -1.5.
The propensity to buy continued to lag behind income development, the agency said. The corresponding index slid to -15.3 from -15.0 in February.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX etwas schwächer erwartet -- Neues DAX-Allzeithoch zum Start möglich -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt wird an Gründonnerstag etwas tiefer erwartet, der deutsche Leitindex dürfte zum Start leicht steigen. Die Märkte in Fernost können sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine Richtung einigen. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Mittwoch positiv.