(RTTNews) - German consumer sentiment is set to improve moderately in December but remained at a low level amid weak economic expectations and persistent inflation worries, monthly survey data by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions and GfK showed Thursday.

The forward-looking consumer climate index rose to -30.2 in December from -30.9 in the prior month. The score was forecast to improve to -29.4.

"Consumer Climate is more or less stagnating at a low level," NIM Head of Consumer Climate Rolf Bürkl said.

"This does not bode well for the upcoming Christmas shopping season," he added. "Consumer sentiment is currently even slightly lower than it was a year ago."

Economic expectations dropped in November, while income expectations and the willingness to buy improved slightly. Concerns about inflation were also on the rise again.

Economic expectations declined for the first time in seven months, dropping 3.7 points to -1.6. Consumer price expectations turned more pessimistic, with the index rising 1.8 points to 2.8.

Income expectations climbed 1.8 points to -13.9, though high prices particularly for energy, continued to constrain household purchasing power and limit recovery in income prospects.

The willingness to buy index rose only 0.4 points to -11.5 in November. This indicator also continued to be in the stranglehold of inflation.

The willingness to save index fell for the second straight month, by 1.6 points to 15.6, contributing to the slight overall improvement in consumer sentiment.