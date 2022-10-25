German Ifo Business Confidence Falls Slightly In October

(RTTNews) - German business confidence dropped slightly in October, survey results from ifo Institute showed on Tuesday.

The business confidence index fell less-than-expected to 84.3 in October from 84.4 in the previous month. The score was seen at 83.3. Companies were less satisfied with their current business. Their expectations improved in October, but they are still worried about the coming months.

The German economy is facing a difficult winter, ifo President Clemens Fuest said.

The current situation indicator came in at 94.1, down from 94.5 a month ago but well above economists' forecast of 92.4.

Meanwhile, the expectations index advanced to 75.6 in October from 75.3 in the previous month. The reading was forecast to fall to 75.0.