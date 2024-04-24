German Ifo Business Confidence Improves In April

(RTTNews) - German business sentiment improved in April, reports said citing survey data from the ifo Institute on Wednesday.

The business confidence index climbed to 89.4 in April. Economists had forecast the score to rise moderately to 88.9 from March's initially estimated value of 87.8.

Assessment of current situation as well as expectations strengthened in April. The current situation index advanced to 88.9. The reading was also above economists' forecast of 88.7.

Likewise, the expectations indicator posted 89.9 in April compared to the expected level of 88.9.