German Import Price Inflation Unexpectedly Eases In December

(RTTNews) - German import prices unexpectedly slowed at the end of last year, but the pace of increase remained strong, preliminary data from the statistical office Destatis showed Friday. The import price index rose 24.0 percent year-on-year following a 24.7 percent increase in November. Economists had expected 26.4 percent inflation. In October, import prices increased 21.7 percent annually. Compared to the previous month, import prices edged up 0.1 percent, which was much slower than the 2.0 percent increase economists had expected. The annual average import price inflation was 13.5 percent in 2021, which was the highest since 1981 when it was 13.7 percent. In 2020, import prices decreased 4.3 percent. Prices of energy import surged 135.0 percent annually, driven by a 267.5 percent jump in natural gas import prices and a 65.3 percent increase in crude oil import prices. Excluding crude oil and mineral oil products, import prices climbed 21.4 percent year-on-year and 0.6 percent from the previous month. In annual average, the increase was 10.9 percent in 2021. The export price index rose 10.9 percent year-on-year in December, marking the biggest increase since the same month in 1974, when prices climbed 15.2 percent. In November, export prices rose 9.9 percent annually. In 2021, the annual average increase in export prices was 5.6 percent, which was the highest since 1981 when it was 5.8 percent.