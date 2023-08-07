Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
German Industrial Output Declines More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production declined more than expected in June on weak auto production, data from Destatis revealed on Monday.
Industrial production posted a monthly fall of 1.5 percent in June, following a revised 0.1 percent drop in May. Output was forecast to decrease moderately by 0.5 percent. Data showed that production in automotive industry declined 3.5 percent, while pharmaceutical industry registered a 7.9 percent rise.
Excluding energy and construction, industrial production was down 1.3 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production slid 1.7 percent in June after staying flat in May.
