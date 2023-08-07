07.08.2023 08:23:31

German Industrial Output Declines More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production declined more than expected in June on weak auto production, data from Destatis revealed on Monday.

Industrial production posted a monthly fall of 1.5 percent in June, following a revised 0.1 percent drop in May. Output was forecast to decrease moderately by 0.5 percent. Data showed that production in automotive industry declined 3.5 percent, while pharmaceutical industry registered a 7.9 percent rise.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production was down 1.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production slid 1.7 percent in June after staying flat in May.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunktursorgen belasten: ATX baut Verluste weiter aus -- DAX mit deutlichen Einbußen -- Asiens Börsen schließen rot - Japan gegen den Trend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Dienstag nach. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominieren die Bären. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich die Börsen in Asien.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen