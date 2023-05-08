German Industrial Production Falls In March

(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production declined more than expected in March, data from Destatis showed on Monday.

Industrial output slid 3.4 percent in March from February, when production increased 2.1 percent. Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 1.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth improved to 1.8 percent from 0.7 percent in the previous month.

In the first quarter, industrial production increased 2.5 percent from the previous quarter.

In March, production in industry excluding energy and construction decreased 3.3 percent from February.

Energy production grew 0.8 percent compared with the previous month. At the same time, construction output fell 4.6 percent.