07.02.2022 08:29:14
German Industrial Production Falls Unexpectedly
(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production declined unexpectedly in December, data from Destatis showed on Monday.
Industrial output dropped 0.3 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent rise in November. This was the first fall in three months. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.4 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased 4.1 percent, following a 2.2 percent drop in the previous month.
Excluding energy and construction, industrial production rose by adjusted 1.2 percent in December.
In 2021 as a whole, production in the manufacturing sector was 3.0 percent higher than in 2020, but 5.5 percent lower than in the pre-crisis year of 2019.
