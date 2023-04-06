06.04.2023 08:19:26

German Industrial Production Growth Tops Expectations

(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production grew faster than expected in February underpinned by robust growth in automotive output, data from Destatis revealed Thursday.

Industrial output grew 2.0 percent on a monthly basis in February, faster than economists' forecast of 0.1 percent gain. However, the pace of growth eased from 3.7 percent in January.

The manufacture of motor vehicles and parts thereof, which is the largest industrial sector of Germany, grew 7.6 percent on month.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production was up 2.4 percent in February.

On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 0.6 percent, in contrast to the 1.6 percent decrease in January.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen