08.03.2024 08:15:00
German Industrial Production Recovers In January
(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production expanded in January, figures from Destatis showed on Friday.
Industrial production posted a monthly growth of 1.0 percent, in contrast to the 2.0 percent fall in December. Output was expected to climb 0.6 percent.
Excluding energy and construction, industrial output gained 1.1 percent from December. Production of intermediate goods moved up 4.4 percent and consumer goods output climbed 4.0 percent. Meanwhile, capital goods output was down 2.1 percent.
Data showed that energy production recorded a decline of 3.7 percent in January. On the other hand, construction output increased 2.7 percent compared to the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street fällt letztlich ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt brachten die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren nach letztlich leichtere Notierungen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich nach unten. An den größten Märkten in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.