German Inflation Confirmed At 2.2%

(RTTNews) - Germany's consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated in April, final data from Destatis revealed Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation stood at 2.2 percent in April, the same as in March. That was in line with the flash data published on April 29.

The current 2.2 percent inflation rate is the lowest since May 2021.

On the other hand, EU harmonised inflation rose slightly to 2.4 percent from 2.3 percent, as estimated.

Data showed that core inflation that strips out food and energy moderated to 3.0 percent in April from 3.3 percent in March.

Food prices grew 0.5 percent annually in April, reversing a 0.7 percent fall seen a month ago.

Meanwhile, the decline in energy prices softened to 1.2 percent from 2.7 percent in March. Prices of goods overall increased by 1.2 percent, and those for services were 3.4 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent in April, and the HICP also climbed by 0.6 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the initial estimate.