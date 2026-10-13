German Inflation Confirmed At 3.3%; Strongest Since 2023

(RTTNews) - Germany's inflation accelerated to the highest level since late 2023 in September due to higher energy prices, final data from the statistical office Destatis showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.9 percent increase in August.

The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on September 30 and also hit the strongest since December 2023, when it was 3.7 percent.

The EU measure of inflation that is based on the harmonized index of consumer price or HICP climbed to 3.3 percent, as estimated, from 2.9 percent in the previous month.

Core inflation that excludes food and energy prices remained unchanged at 2.4 percent in September, data showed.

"The rise in the inflation rate was once again driven by the development of energy prices," Destatis President Ruth Brand said. "The price increases were particularly evident in petroleum products at the pumps and in heating oil," Brand added.

Overall energy product prices were 14.9 percent higher than in September 2025, marking the highest increase since February 2023. The measures implemented by the federal government helped to reduce electricity, natural gas and district heating.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent in September. The HICP also moved up 0.6 percent after rising 0.2 percent in the previous month. Both rates matched the preliminary estimates.