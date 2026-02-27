German Inflation Slows To 1.9% In February

(RTTNews) - Germany's inflation eased more-than-expected in February after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from Destatis revealed on Friday.

The consumer price index logged an annual growth of 1.9 percent in February, slower than the 2.1 percent rise seen in February. The expected inflation rate was 2.0 percent.

Excluding food and energy, core inflation remained stable at 2.5 percent.

Service prices climbed at a steady pace of 3.2 percent, and food inflation moderated to 1.1 percent from 2.1 percent. On the other hand, the decline in energy prices deepened to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent.

EU harmonized inflation softened unexpectedly to 2.0 percent in February from 2.1 percent a month ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent versus an expected increase of 0.5 percent. The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.4 percent, which was slightly weaker than the forecast of 0.5 percent.