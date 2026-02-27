Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1420
 EUR
-0,0006
-0,05 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
27.02.2026 14:57:19

German Inflation Slows To 1.9% In February

(RTTNews) - Germany's inflation eased more-than-expected in February after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from Destatis revealed on Friday.

The consumer price index logged an annual growth of 1.9 percent in February, slower than the 2.1 percent rise seen in February. The expected inflation rate was 2.0 percent.

Excluding food and energy, core inflation remained stable at 2.5 percent.

Service prices climbed at a steady pace of 3.2 percent, and food inflation moderated to 1.1 percent from 2.1 percent. On the other hand, the decline in energy prices deepened to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent.

EU harmonized inflation softened unexpectedly to 2.0 percent in February from 2.1 percent a month ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent versus an expected increase of 0.5 percent. The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.4 percent, which was slightly weaker than the forecast of 0.5 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:23 KW 9: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
15:29 Februar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
15:29 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14:30 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
27.02.26 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen