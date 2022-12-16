German Private Sector Downturn Slows On Easing Inflation

(RTTNews) - Germany's private sector activity continued to remain in contraction in December, though the rate of decline eased as price pressures retreated from recent highs, flash survey data from S&P Global showed on Friday.

The flash composite output index rose to a 6-month low of 48.9 in December from 46.3 in November. The index was forecast to rise slightly to 46.5.

However, any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

At the sector level, manufacturing and services both reported slower downturns in December, the survey said.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to a 5-month high of 49.0 in December from 46.1 in the prior month. The score was forecast to increase to 46.3.

The manufacturing PMI rose to a 3 -month high of 47.4 in December from 46.2 in November. The expected score was 46.3.

"Price pressures remain historically elevated, reflecting in large part the continued pass-through of high energy costs, but even here there are some positive signs as rates of both input cost and output charge inflation fell to multi-month lows due to weaker demand and easing supply chain frictions," Phil Smith, a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said.