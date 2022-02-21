German Private Sector Growth At 6-Month High

(RTTNews) - Germany's private sector grew at the fastest rate in six months in February, amid signs of improving demand even despite a fresh wave of infections linked to the Omicron variant, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The flash composite output index rose unexpectedly to 56.2 in February, up from January's 53.8. The score was forecast to fall to 53.1.

The uptick in the index owed exclusively to a faster rise in service sector business activity, the quickest seen since last August.

Manufacturing also increased, though the rate of growth eased since January amid reports from some surveyed firms of output having been constrained by staff absences linked to COVID.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a six-month high to 56.6 in January from 52.2 in the prior month. The score was forecast to climb to 53.6.

The manufacturing PMI came in at 58.5, down from 59.8 a month ago and the economists' forecast of 59.5.